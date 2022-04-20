CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022 _____ AVALANCHE WATCH The following message is transmitted at the request of the U.S. Forest Service Sierra Avalanche Center. The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH for the following areas: NVZ002 (Greater Lake Tahoe), CAZ072 (Greater Lake Tahoe (CA)) * WHAT...Periods of HIGH avalanche danger may occur Thursday and Friday. * WHERE...Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49) on the north and Ebbetts Pass(Hwy 4) on the south, including the greater Lake Tahoe area. * WHEN...from 4 PM Wednesday to 4 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...A winter storm bringing feet of new snow and strong winds may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains. Heavy snow loading could cause large and destructive avalanches. * PRECAUTIONARY \/ PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions may occur. Travel in and near avalanche terrain is not recommended during HIGH avalanche danger. Consult https:\/\/www.sierraavalanchecenter.org\/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather