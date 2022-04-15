CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 16, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

252 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected. Wind prone areas along Highway 395 may gust to 75 mph

at times. Ridgetop gusts may exceed 100 mph.

* WHERE...Mono County.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines,

bringing power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for

high profile vehicles, check with CalTrans for any potential

travel restrictions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Now is the time secure loose outdoor items such as patio

furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds

increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do

is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and

water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in

the event of a power outage.

