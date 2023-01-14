CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 214 PM MST Sat Jan 14 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County and Western Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Reduced visibilities in dust prone areas. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Kern and Kings. * WHEN...Until 315 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 117 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... McKittrick, Blackwells Corner, Lost Hills, Belridge, Twisselman and Kettleman City. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 PM PST this evening through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding in and near burn scars, through normally dry channels and river beds, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded, including roads in Fashion Valley near the San Diego River. - A Pacific storm and associated Atmospheric River will reach Southern California late today, bringing moderate to locally heavy rain. Rain rates of 0.50 to 0.80 inch per hour are possible. Largest rainfall totals will be along the southwest facing mountain slopes. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather