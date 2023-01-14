CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

214 PM MST Sat Jan 14 2023

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County and Western

Imperial County.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger

vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured

objects may become airborne. Reduced visibilities in dust prone

areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between

30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and

58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert

areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under

a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra

caution.

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following

counties, Kern and Kings.

* WHEN...Until 315 PM PST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over

roadways. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or

is imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 117 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the

advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

McKittrick, Blackwells Corner, Lost Hills, Belridge,

Twisselman and Kettleman City.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM PST THIS EVENING THROUGH

LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas,

Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San

Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San

Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego

County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN...From 6 PM PST this evening through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding in and near burn

scars, through normally dry channels and river beds, creeks,

streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding

may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings

may be flooded, including roads in Fashion Valley near the San

Diego River.

- A Pacific storm and associated Atmospheric River will reach

Southern California late today, bringing moderate to locally

heavy rain. Rain rates of 0.50 to 0.80 inch per hour are

possible. Largest rainfall totals will be along the southwest

facing mountain slopes.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather