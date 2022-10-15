CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

550 PM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM PDT THIS

EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL IMPERIAL COUNTY...

At 550 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

mainly rural areas of East Central Imperial County

This includes the following streams and drainages...

Little Picacho Wash, Gavilan Wash, Unnamed Wash, Colorado River,

Carrizo Wash and Picacho Wash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING

FOR EAST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 554 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area have

weakened. However, flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua

Tree, Joshua Tree Lake Campground and Morongo Valley.

