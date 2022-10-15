CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

346 PM MST Sat Oct 15 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST/6 PM PDT/

THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN LA PAZ, NORTHEASTERN IMPERIAL AND

RIVERSIDE COUNTIES...

At 346 PM MST /346 PM PDT/, local law enforcement reported roadway

flooding of State Highway 78. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Cibola and Palo Verde.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Riverside County in southern California...

* Until 645 PM PDT.

* At 348 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Box Canyon Road, eastern Mecca.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

_____

