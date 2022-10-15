CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

150 PM MST Sat Oct 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern La Paz,

northwestern Yuma and northeastern Imperial Counties through 230 PM

MST/230 PM PDT/...

At 150 PM MST/150 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm over Martinez Lake, moving northwest at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Martinez Lake and Cibola.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 51 and 75.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3312 11504 3340 11467 3294 11433 3292 11433

3284 11444

TIME...MOT...LOC 2050Z 137DEG 32KT 3294 11445

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be

possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following

areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego

County Deserts, San Diego County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass

Near Banning.

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. In

addition, there could be mud and debris flows in and around recent

burn areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- Thunderstorms could produce heavy downpours with rain rates

of 0.50 to 1.00 inch per hour.

- https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

