CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 15, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1122 AM PDT Sat Oct 15 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Imperial County through NOON PDT...

At 1122 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Calexico, moving northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

El Centro, Calexico, Brawley, Imperial, Westmorland, Mt. Signal, El

Centro Naval Airfield, Bonds Corner, Heber, Dixieland and Seeley.

This includes the following highways...

CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 24 and 48.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 16.

CA Route 111 between mile markers 1 and 28.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3310 11554 3268 11533 3266 11555 3266 11569

3293 11599

TIME...MOT...LOC 1822Z 149DEG 26KT 3266 11553

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

