CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 132 AM MST Mon Apr 11 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Very difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects will become airborne. Moderate tree and minor structural damage possible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Salton Sea, Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern Imperial County, Western Imperial County and Imperial Valley. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. _____