CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

258 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, south winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 70 mph. For the Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35

mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, portions of

northern and eastern Klamath County and portions of Lake

County. For the warning area, higher elevations of the Warners

and the Winter Ridge. For the advisory, most other areas south

of Silver Lake and Chemult. This includes the communities of

Bly, Paisley, Alturas, Tionesta, Lakeview and Summer Lake as

well as portions of highways 140, 395, 31, 139, and 299.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

* WHAT...South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties. In Oregon, the Klamath Basin. This includes highways

97, 140, and 139 and the communities of Klamath Falls,

Tulelake, MacDoel and Olene.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* WHERE...Central Siskiyou County. This includes portions of I-

5 from Yreka south to Mt Shasta City in the Shasta valley and

the communities of Montague, Grenada and Weed.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches

at 5000 feet with 1 to 2 feet above 6500 feet. Winds gusting as

high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada including Interstate 80 over Donner Pass,

Highway 50 over Echo Summit and Highway 88 over Carson Pass.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels lower to around 5000 feet

today, then to around 4000 to 4500 feet tonight.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

