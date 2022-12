WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

944 PM PST Sun Dec 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

While snow showers may continue overnight, accumulations should

be light and well below advisory criteria.

