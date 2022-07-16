CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 16, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 249 PM PDT Sat Jul 16 2022 ...Gusty winds with low RH expected Saturday and Sunday... .An upper level trough will approach the region this evening then pass to our north on Sunday. This trough will produce increased winds Saturday and Sunday afternoons, that when combined with very low relative humidities, will likely result in critical fire weather conditions. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH 9 PM MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285... * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern California: Fire Zone 285, including Alturas, Tionesta, Adin, the Warner Mountains, and significant portions of the Modoc National Forest. * Wind: Southwest to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: As 7 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/mfr\/HAZARD In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 285. https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/mfr\/HAZARD Precautionary\/preparedness actions... A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov\/medford\/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov\/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning. STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 284 AND 625... In Northern California: Eastern Fire Zone 284, including portions of Lava Beds National Monument and the Modoc National Forest. In South Central Oregon: Fire Zone 625, including Adel, the Hart Mountains, and the Hart Mountain Antelope Refuge. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: 6 to 10 percent. In Northern CA Fire Zone....284. In South Central OR Fire Zone....625. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov\/wildfires for more information. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather