CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 121 PM PDT Fri May 20 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Low temperatures of 33 to 36 will result in frost formation. Isolated pockets of temperatures below freezing are possible. * WHERE...In California, Western Siskiyou County and Central Siskiyou County. This includes the Shasta, Scott valleys, and portions of the Klamath valley. In Oregon, Josephine County and Jackson County. This includes the Rogue, Illinois, and Applegate valleys. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/www.wrh.noaa.gov\/map\/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.