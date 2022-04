WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 21, 2022

_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

349 AM PDT Thu Apr 21 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Steady snowfall has tapered off. Showers will linger today, with

generally light snow accumulations.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather