CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 11, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

441 AM PDT Sun Apr 10 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected. Higher wind gusts are possible over high terrain and

other exposed areas. Periods of snow and blowing snow could

significantly lower visibilities.

* WHERE...The High Wind Warning includes much of the higher

terrain of Lake, Modoc, and eastern Klamath counties, as well

as Paisley, Summer Lake, Valley Falls, and portions of

highways 31, 140, and 395. All other areas are in the Wind

Advisory, including Lakeview, Silver Lake, Alturas, Adel, and

Fort Rock.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall is forecast, but amounts should

be light, generally around 2 inches or less for area roadways.

However, with strong winds, blowing snow could result in very

low visibilities at times.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Siskiyou and northwest Modoc

Counties, and the Klamath Basin, including Tulelake, Klamath

Falls Bonanza, and portions of highways 97, 140, 39, and 139.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

