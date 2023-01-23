WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

218 PM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

Local northeast winds up to 45 mph are possible through the

afternoon.

...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Local northeast winds up to 45 mph are possible, mainly in the

hills and mountains.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa

Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County

Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley and Ojai Valley.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if

left unprotected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather