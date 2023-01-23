WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 23, 2023

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

256 AM PST Mon Jan 23 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with damaging

gusts up to 75 mph expected.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines, with an increased risk due to the wet

soils in place. Power outages are possible. Travel will be

difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

The Interstate 5 corridor will be affected by the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

large trees. If possible, remain in your home during the

windstorm and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts

up to 60 mph. Isolated gusts to 70 mph across wind prone

locations of the Santa Monica mountains.

* WHERE...Malibu Coast and Santa Monica Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

Major roadways that will likely be impacted by the strong winds

include Highway 1, as well as Malibu Canyon road, Kanan road,

and Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...After the warning expires at 9 am Monday,

a wind advisory may be needed.

large trees and branches. If possible, remain in the your home

and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Isolated gusts to 50 mph near Montecito Hills.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern

Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages

may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS

* WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley.

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

* WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. Local gusts to 60 mph across wind

favored foothills, canyons, and mountain slopes.

* WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura

County Valleys, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los

Angeles County San Gabriel Valley.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In the San Gabriel Valley, winds will be

strongest in the foothills, especially along the 210 corridor

from Glendora to La Canada Flintridge. There is a chance of

local damaging wind gusts to 60 mph in the foothills early this

morning as mountain wave activity is possible across the San

Gabriels.

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

However, local gusts to 30 mph will continue through mid morning.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON

THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Periods of unexpected larger waves along the coast.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast,

Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties.

* WHEN...From this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach

without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,

jetties, and beaches. These waves can also move large objects

such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.

Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be

30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid

rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back

from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding.

For the Beach Hazards Statement, increased risk of sneaker waves

and strong rip currents along the coast, especially for

northwest facing beaches.

* WHERE...San Francisco, Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes

National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast and Southern

Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from this

afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of areas previously impacted by King Tide

events is expected, including low lying lots, parks, and roads

along the coast with the highest high tides. Increased risk of

sneaker waves and rip currents with incoming long period

northwesterly swell.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tidal levels will rise along the Pacific

coast but impacts will be more localized to areas such as

Elkhorn Slough near Moss Landing and the mouth of the Salinas

river at the Salinas Lagoon. Beachgoers should be familiar with

times and heights of local tidal levels. Once King Tides

subside, continue to use caution on the beach as sneaker wave

risk will return.

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding expected at prone low lying

coastal locations along the coast and the San Francisco Bay

shoreline during peak high tide.

* WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay

Shoreline and Northern Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tide poolers and beachgoers should be

familiar with the times and heights of local tidal levels to

avoid hazards that may arise from rapidly shifting water levels.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather