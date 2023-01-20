WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 19, 2023

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

938 PM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

FRIDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor coastal flooding.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of

high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as

parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads

or structures is NOT expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do

NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches.

parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to

roads or structures is NOT expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around

the time of morning high tide, causing inundation of sea water

in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. Tides will

peak Friday through Sunday near 7.7 feet between 730 AM to 900

AM.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and

Los Angeles County Beaches.

peak Friday through Sunday near 7.6 feet between 730 AM to 900

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast.

peak Friday through Sunday near 7.6 feet between 730 AM to 930

