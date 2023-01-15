WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 16, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 AM PST Sun Jan 15 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

expected.

* WHERE...The Central Coast of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara

Counties and interior San Luis Obispo County.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...The mountains of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara

Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Monday.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Monterey and San Benito counties including: Southern

Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia

Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Mountains of San

Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National

Park, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel

Valley and Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Given the very saturated soils, trees and branches can

easily fall down in breezy to gusty conditions. Downed trees

can threaten lives, cause power outages, and fall into waterways

which could exacerbate flooding conditions. Gusty winds could

blow around unsecured objects.

Please alert your county officials if you see trees that look

weakened from recent storms. Use extra caution when driving,

especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor

objects.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet. Dangerous rip

currents expected.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Ventura County

Beaches, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. Highest on

West Facing Beaches.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created

abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 8 to 14 feet. Dangerous rip

currents expected. Local damaging surf possible.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara

County Central Coast Beaches. Highest on West Facing Beaches.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

