HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

850 PM PST Wed Jan 11 2023

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet building to 6 to 10

feet with local sets to 12 feet early Friday. Dangerous rip

currents expected.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los

Angeles County Beaches, especially southwest and west facing

shores.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can

wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats

nearshore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong west swell has created

abnormally strong, very dangerous rip currents.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

* WHAT...High surf of 4 to 7 feet building to 6 to 10 feet with

local sets to 12 feet Friday. Dangerous rip currents expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa

Barbara County Southeastern Coast, highest on southwest and

facing shores.

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet building to 8 to 12

feet with local sets to 15 feet Friday. Dangerous rip currents

expected. Local damaging surf possible Friday.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, highest on southwest and west

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A rare, strong west swell has created

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet building to 12 to

18 feet with local sets to 20 feet early Friday. Dangerous rip

currents expected. Local damaging surf possible Friday.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County

Central Coast Beaches, highest on west and northwest facing

