WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 2, 2023 _____ HIGH SURF ADVISORY Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1207 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... Do not expect high surf advisories to stay down for too long as a parade of storms and large swell events are expected through the week. There is even some potential for a high surf warning this coming Friday with wave heights approaching 15 to 20 feet, along with some possible coastal flooding. _____