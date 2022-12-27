WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 _____ AIR QUALITY ALERT Air Quality Alert Message Relayed by National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 858 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST TUESDAY... The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an Air Quality Alert due to mandatory wood burning ban. This Air Quality Alert is in effect until 11 PM PST Tuesday. For the additional information, call the South Coast Air Quality Management District. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather