WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022 _____ HIGH WIND WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 551 AM PST Sun Dec 11 2022 ...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds have diminished considerably across the region and the High Wind Warning will be allowed to expire at 6 AM PST. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains, Los Angeles County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Highway 33 will likely be impacted by the strong winds. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. ...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... Winds have diminished considerably across the region and the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 6 AM PST. However, local gusts of 35 to 40 mph will persist through mid-morning. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches, Ventura County Inland Coast, Lake Casitas, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will likely be impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 118. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...South to southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County Beaches, Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. result. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather