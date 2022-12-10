WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 12, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

505 AM PST Sat Dec 10 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow possible along with gusty winds.

Snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches are possible above 7000

feet, 4 to 8 inches are possible between 5000 and 7000 feet, and

1 to 4 inches between 3500 and 5000 feet.

* WHERE...Interior Mountains of Los Angeles, Ventura, and Santa

Barbara Counties.

* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Significant travel delays possible with accumulating

snow on several mountain roads. This could include the Tejon

Pass and Grapevine area of Interstate 5.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow accumulations are also expected

earlier during the late tonight and Sunday morning, but with

snow levels above 7,500 feet during that time, most

accumulations will be confined to the highest peaks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

