WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

821 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph expected.

* WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County

Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

