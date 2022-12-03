WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1245 AM PST Sat Dec 3 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for Southern Santa Barbara County.

The moderate to heavy rain has moved out of the area. Urban and

small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please

continue to heed remaining road closures.

