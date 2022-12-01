WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 608 AM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph * WHERE...Santa Lucia Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph * WHERE...Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather