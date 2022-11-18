WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

723 PM PST Fri Nov 18 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to

70 mph expected.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will

be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest late tonight

through late Saturday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside near large trees. If possible,

remain at home during the windstorm and avoid windows. Use

caution if you must drive.

* WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to

60 mph expected.

* WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley.

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 65 to 70 mph possible in the hills.

* WHERE...Southeastern Ventura County Valleys.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile

vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result.

through late Saturday morning. In the San Fernando Valley, the

strongest winds will be across northern and western portions

of the valley.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected. Isolated gusts to 70 mph are possible on favored

mountain peaks across the far western portion

* WHERE...Santa Monica Mountains.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Areas of northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture.

* WHAT...Areas of north to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts of 50 to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys and Los Angeles County

San Fernando Valley.

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches and Ventura County Inland Coast.

vehicles. This includes Highway 101 and Pacific Coast Highway. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Malibu Coast.

vehicles. This includes the Pacific Coast Highway. Tree limbs

could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

