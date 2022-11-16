WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022 _____ RED FLAG WARNING URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 952 AM PST Wed Nov 16 2022 ...RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY AND MUCH OF VENTURA COUNTY THROUGH 7 PM... .Strong high pressure building into the Great Basin will support the first strong Santa Ana event of the season through this evening. The combination of gusty to potentially damaging winds and very low humidities from 6 to 12 percent will likely support 6 hours or more of critical fire weather conditions during the warning period. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF VENTURA COUNTY AND WESTERN MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY... * Winds...Damaging northeast winds with gusts peaking 55 to 75 mph for wind prone mountains. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity of 8 to 18 percent. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. EASTERN VALLEYS OF VENTURA COUNTY AND WESTERN VALLEYS OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY... * Winds...Damaging northeast winds with gusts peaking 40 to 60 mph. Local gusts to 70 mph in the foothills. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity of 6 to 12 percent. FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE SANTA MONICA MOUNTAINS... * Winds...Damaging northeast winds with gusts peaking 40 to 60 mph with local gusts to 70 mph. FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR COASTAL AREAS OF VENTURA AND WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY INCLUDING MALIBU... _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather