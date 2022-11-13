WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 16, 2022

FIRE WEATHER WATCH

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

305 PM PST Sun Nov 13 2022

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY

AND MUCH OF VENTURA COUNTY FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM WEDNESDAY...

.Strong high pressure building into the Great Basin may support

the first strong Santa Ana event of the season Tuesday night into

Wednesday. Strong cold air advection will generally limit relative

humidity values above critical values Tuesday night even as

potentially damaging winds develop (see NPWLOX for details on

HIGH WIND WATCH). However, further drying Wednesday morning into

the afternoon and continuing gusty and potentially damaging winds

will potentially support 6 hours or more of critical fire weather

conditions during the watch period.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY FOR VENTURA COUNTY AND WESTERN LOS ANGELES COUNTY...

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued a

Fire Weather Watch FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITY, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through

Wednesday evening.

* Winds...Damaging northeast winds with gusts peaking at 55 to 75

mph for wind prone mountains. Strongest late Tuesday night

through Wednesday afternoon.

* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity of 10 to 20

percent Wednesday morning and afternoon.

* Impacts...If fire ignition occurs there could be rapid spread of

wildfire that would lead to a threat to life and property.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

HUMIDITY FOR MOST OF VENTURA COUNTY AND WESTERN LOS ANGELES

COUNTY...

* Winds...Damaging northeast winds with gusts peaking 40 to 60

mph. Local gusts to 70 mph in the foothills. Strongest early

Wednesday morning through the afternoon.

* Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidity of 8 to 15 percent

Wednesday late morning and afternoon.

