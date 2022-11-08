WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 435 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FISH BURN SCAR IS CANCELLED FOR EAST CENTRAL LOS ANGELES COUNTY... The heavy rain has ended. Flash flooding and debris flows are no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. Rainfall will continue over the area through tonight. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST for a portion of southwest California. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather