WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1251 PM PST Sun Nov 6 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible in and near the recent burn areas. * WHERE...The recent burn areas in Los Angeles county, including the Fish Fire and the Route Fire. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Minor mud and debris flows will be possible in and around the recent burn areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE APPLE\/EL DORADO BURN SCARS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall are possible over the Apple\/El Dorado burn scars. * WHERE...Portions of the San Bernardino County Mountains within the Apple and El Dorado burn scars. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Apple\/El Dorado burn scars is expected on Tuesday. Residents near the Apple\/El Dorado burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. - Heavy rainfall looks to impact the burn scars starting early Tuesday morning and lasting through Wednesday morning, with the heaviest rainfall occurring Tuesday afternoon and evening. - https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. _____