WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 7, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

1202 AM PDT Fri Oct 7 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches, San Luis Obispo County

Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast

Beaches and Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your low beam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance ahead of you.

