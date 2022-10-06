WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 6, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

426 AM PDT Thu Oct 6 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches and Santa

Barbara County Inland Central Coast.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Very low visibility will create dangerous driving

conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your lowbeam headlights, and leave

plenty of distance ahead of you.

* WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Beaches and San Luis Obispo

County Inland Central Coast.

