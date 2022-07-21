WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 21, 2022

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

141 AM PDT Thu Jul 21 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 3 to 6 feet with local sets to 7

feet with dangerous rip currents. Highest south-facing beaches.

* WHERE...Ventura County Beaches.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip

currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large

breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and

rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay

near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in

such conditions, stay off the rocks.

* WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and

Los Angeles County Beaches.

