Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 13, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

355 AM PDT Sun Jun 12 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT

MONDAY...

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, north

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to around 55 mph possible.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN...For the Wind Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM

PDT Monday. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon

through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County

Mountains.

* WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

