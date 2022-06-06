WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, June 6, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 1027 PM PDT Sun Jun 5 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 40 to 55 mph expected. There will be a lull in the winds from mid morning Monday through mid afternoon Monday. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154 through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. There will be a lull in the winds from mid morning Monday through mid afternoon Monday. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. Strongest in the foothills above Santa Barbara to Montecito Hills. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. result. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains. Strongest near the Interstate 5 corridor. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather