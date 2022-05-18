WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 18, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

904 PM PDT Tue May 17 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...For northwest to north winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph. Strongest near Interstate 5 corridor.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains near the I-5 corridor.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara

County Southwestern Coast.

...WIND ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds have fallen below advisory levels and will continue to

weaken overnight.

