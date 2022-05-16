WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

444 PM PDT Mon May 16 2022

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected. The winds will be strongest in the northwest portion

of the valley.

* WHERE...Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Strongest near Montecito Hills.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Eastern Range.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Ventura County Mountains.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel

could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 60

mph expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as

trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel will

be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major

roadways that may be impacted by the high winds include

Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos

passes.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

* WHAT...For northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Strongest near Interstate 5 corridor.

* WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains.

