WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 902 PM PDT Mon May 9 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.