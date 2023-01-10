CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 10, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 125 AM PST Tue Jan 10 2023 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following county, Inyo. * WHEN...Until 430 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 125 AM PST, flooding was ongoing in the Owens Valley. Heavy rain fell in the mountains Monday, and the runoff was flowing down into the valley, impacting several roads. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Bishop, Independence, Lone Pine, Big Pine, Olancha, Independence Creek Campground, Portagee Lake Campground, Tuttle Creek Campground, Taboose Creek Campground, Diaz Lake, Tinemaha Campground, Keeler, Baker Creek Campground, Glacier View Campground, Cartago, Browns Town Campground, Millpond Campground, Pleasant Valley Campground, Mesa and Round Valley. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 130 AM PST early this morning for a portion of southeast California, including the following county, Inyo. The threat for flooding continues over the area. Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flood Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather