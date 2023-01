WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

813 PM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Snowfall has mostly ended and little to no additional

accumulations are expected.

