CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 1, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 158 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches between 7000 to 9500 feet and 1 to 3 feet above 9500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph are expected. * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas could see reduced visibility due to blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Trinity and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... areas, Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... area, Southern Lake. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon.