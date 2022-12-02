CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 5, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1220 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY MORNING TO 4

AM PST MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. New snow accumulations of 12-18

inches are possible, with well over 2 feet possible above 9000

feet. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph as well resulting in

periods of blowing snow.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes including Aspendell.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult and dangerous. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds

could bring down tree branches and result in some power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

