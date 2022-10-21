CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 21, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

143 AM PDT Fri Oct 21 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT

SUNDAY...

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM SATURDAY TO 8 AM PDT

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph expected...particularly along and west of the

US-395 corridor. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected near Bishop

Sunday morning.

* WHERE...Owens Valley.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM

PDT Sunday. For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Saturday to 8

AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Travel

will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas

of blowing dust are likely. Frost and freeze conditions will

kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage

unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected along and west

of US-395, especially south of Lone Pine.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other

lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of

motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile

vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of

sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing

dust which could drastically reduce visibility.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

* WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes and Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 5 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust reducing visibility

are likely along I-15 near Barstow.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM

PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph

expected. Locally higher gusts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An incoming low pressure system will

bring gusty west-southwesterly winds to the region Saturday

afternoon. Winds will shift to the north with the passage of

the associated cold front during the early hours of Sunday

morning.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 5 AM PDT

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

* WHERE...In California, White Mountains of Inyo County and

Morongo Basin. In Nevada, Sheep Range.

