CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 1250 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flash Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of northwest Arizona and southeast California, including the following areas, in northwest Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In southeast California, Cadiz Basin, Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley. Generally light to moderate rain showers over the Colorado River Valley and San Bernardino County will diminish in coverage overnight. Heavy rain and flooding are no longer expected to pose a threat.