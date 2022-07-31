CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

209 PM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST/3 PM PDT/

THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE, SOUTHEASTERN INYO, SAN

BERNARDINO AND CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES...

At 209 PM MST /209 PM PDT/, Thunderstorms producing heavy rain

continue to develop in southern Clark County and east central San

Bernardino County. The strongest storm cell is located near

Searchlight affecting Cottonwood Cove Road and was drifting to the

north.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Henderson, Boulder City, Jean, Primm, Searchlight, Anthem,

Southern Highlands, Enterprise, Mountains Edge, Green Valley,

Paradise, Blue Diamond, Spring Valley, The Strip, Sam Boyd

Stadium, Cima, Lake Las Vegas, Summerlin, East Las Vegas and Red

Rock Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

