CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1050 AM PDT Sun Jul 31 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES...

At 1050 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Cima, Nipton, Nipton Road Mile Marker 3 and Nipton And Ivanpah

Roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather