CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Southwestern Inyo County in south central California...

* Until 945 PM PDT.

* At 717 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly along Highway 190 east of Olancha and

areas surrounding Owens Lake.

HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Olancha, Lone Pine, Keeler, Darwin, Cartago, Panamint Springs,

Diaz Lake and Portagee Lake Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM PDT THIS

EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

At 720 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates that the thunderstorms have

dissipated, but spotty light rainfall continues. CalTrans reports

that SR 247 was closed northbound from Lucerne Valley. The rain will

come to an end shortly, but flood waters will take time to recede.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear Lake, Hwy 18

Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake

And Lucerne Valley, Hwy 173 Between Lake Arrowhead And Hesperia,

Fawnskin, Green Valley Lake and Cedar Glen.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM PDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN INYO COUNTY...

At 720 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Olancha, and is

nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, trees, and power lines. Reduced

visibility on area roadways due to blowing dust possible.

Locations impacted include...

Olancha and Cartago.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

