CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

328 PM PDT Sat Jul 30 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding of roads from earlier excessive rainfall.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County around Kelbaker, Cima and Kingston

Roads.

* WHEN...Until 445 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 323 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms had

dissipated but earlier exessive rainfall will produce minor

flooding on Kelbaker, Kingston, and Cima roads.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

