CA WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 26, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 512 PM PDT Tue Jul 26 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY... At 512 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicates that heavy rain has ended in the warned area however the heavy rain from earlier thunderstorms will continue to create local flooding concerns. HAZARD...Flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations impacted include... Needles, Highway 95, and I-40. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather